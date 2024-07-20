Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 565 ($7.33) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 510 ($6.61).
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
