Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 565 ($7.33) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 510 ($6.61).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).

BAB stock opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,260.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 306.60 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 575 ($7.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 534.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 504.17.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

