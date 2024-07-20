Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,121.85

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,121.85 ($14.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,288 ($16.70). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.60), with a volume of 13,746 shares trading hands.

AVON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.79) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,307.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.40 million, a PE ratio of -2,972.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,348.84%.

In other news, insider Maggie Brereton bought 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.57) per share, with a total value of £20,000.70 ($25,937.88). Insiders have bought a total of 1,599 shares of company stock worth $2,043,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

