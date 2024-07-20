Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141,953.70, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

