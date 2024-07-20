Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.88.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ashland by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ashland by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

