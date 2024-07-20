ASD Market Capitalization Tops $26.48 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. ASD has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,190.05 or 1.00008672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011650 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00074187 BTC.

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04034021 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,366,698.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

