Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

About Ascend Wellness

Shares of OTC AAWH opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.73. Ascend Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

