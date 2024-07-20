Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Ascend Wellness Stock Performance
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
