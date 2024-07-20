Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $14.86 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
