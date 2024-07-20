Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

