Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NLY opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% during the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

