ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $900,472.12 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $697,180.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 12,855 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $794,567.55.

On Friday, May 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $362,357.24.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $978,021.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.01 million. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

