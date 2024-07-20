ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $900,472.12 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $697,180.00.
  • On Friday, June 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 12,855 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $794,567.55.
  • On Friday, May 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $362,357.24.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $978,021.00.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.01 million. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

