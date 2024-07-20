Analyzing DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.76 billion 4.14 $73.98 million $0.52 107.48 Where Food Comes From $25.14 million 2.42 $2.15 million $0.39 28.97

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Where Food Comes From is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 2 8 2 0 2.00 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for DocuSign and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $59.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given DocuSign’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign 3.81% 15.44% 5.04% Where Food Comes From 8.68% 20.76% 13.18%

Summary

DocuSign beats Where Food Comes From on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account; Notary which enables notaries public to conduct remote online notarization transactions; and Web Forms, a web forms that quickly draft agreements using pre-populated data from completed forms or external systems via APIs. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally. Signature and CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and digital self-service purchasing. DocuSign, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers professional services and technology solutions; verification solutions; and consulting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

