AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21.0% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,139. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

