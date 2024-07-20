Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $331.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12-month low of $228.21 and a 12-month high of $338.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.