American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.70.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.