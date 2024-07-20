American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.