American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after purchasing an additional 714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $6.82 on Friday, reaching $242.38. 5,661,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $253.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.65.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.