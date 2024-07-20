American Express (NYSE:AXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.65.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $242.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.73. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $253.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

