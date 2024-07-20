Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 million, a P/E ratio of -421.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

