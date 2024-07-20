Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $231.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.