AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.12 and traded as high as C$8.33. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.23, with a volume of 63,056 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGF.B shares. CIBC boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price target on shares of AGF Management and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management

AGF Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of C$535.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.13.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 124,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,761. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.