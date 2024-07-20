AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78. 265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

