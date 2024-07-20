Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.04

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.04 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.79). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.79), with a volume of 38,424 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.08.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

