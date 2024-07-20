Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 117,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $4,103,233 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.19. 5,371,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.19. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

