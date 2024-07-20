Acala Token (ACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.22 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $75.48 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009486 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,536.05 or 1.00004143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011793 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07421299 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $10,875,776.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

