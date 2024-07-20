250,000 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in V.F. by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 400,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in V.F. by 527.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 32.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 678,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 164,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 7,727,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,339. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

