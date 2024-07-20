1ST Source Bank Sells 150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.18. 3,073,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

