1ST Source Bank Sells 1,082 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of BP by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 5,153,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

