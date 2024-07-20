1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Up 2.8%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

1st Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

