1,595 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,595 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after acquiring an additional 111,786 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.43. 2,565,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average is $190.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.