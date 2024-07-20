127,660 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.15% of Pegasystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $22,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $11,958,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $999,794 over the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.67. 450,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,761. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.