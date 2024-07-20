108,401 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 108,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
