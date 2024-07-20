108,401 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 108,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

