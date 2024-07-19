Zega Financial LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Zega Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.0% of Zega Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $94.29. 1,522,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,859. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

