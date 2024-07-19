Zega Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Zega Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Zega Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,473,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,201,000 after purchasing an additional 530,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,610 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

