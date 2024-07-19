Zacks Research Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

