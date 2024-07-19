XYO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $713,704.32 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. XYO has a market cap of $82.39 million and approximately $713,704.32 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,298.44 or 1.00072705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00072122 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

