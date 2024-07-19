Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.45 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $75.94 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,928,221 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,166,349.13750026. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.5183729 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3334 active market(s) with $22,086,805.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

