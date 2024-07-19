Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.777 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.35%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

