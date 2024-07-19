Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.70.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.3 %

Duolingo stock opened at $178.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $16,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

