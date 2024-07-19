Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,149. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Barclays decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

