William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.78 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

