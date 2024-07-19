Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.31.

NYSE WFC opened at $59.24 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

