Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $53.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

