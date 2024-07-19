Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Horizon (FHN)

First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/18/2024 – First Horizon had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – First Horizon was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – First Horizon had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – First Horizon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/4/2024 – First Horizon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2024 – First Horizon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – First Horizon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2024 – First Horizon had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.50 to $17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – First Horizon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – First Horizon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2024 – First Horizon had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – First Horizon is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2024 – First Horizon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 800,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

