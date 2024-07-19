Wedbush Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $350.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $18,171,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

