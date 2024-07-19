Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Raised to $150.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average is $111.90.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $20,965,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,254,000 after buying an additional 120,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

