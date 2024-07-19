Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Watsco worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WSO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.67. 22,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.87. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

