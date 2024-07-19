WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WAFD. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WaFd stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 953,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,439. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in WaFd by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 25.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

