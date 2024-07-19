Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

VNO stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 193.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

