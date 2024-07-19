Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Maxim Group

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 1,131,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

