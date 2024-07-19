Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24. Veralto has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

