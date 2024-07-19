Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Position Reduced by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,075,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.46. 1,010,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,780. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

